CPI(ML) Calls for Halt on Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
CPI(ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya has urged the Election Commission to pause the proposed revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it impractical and potentially chaotic due to timing challenges and logistical complexities related to a vast voter base, similar to past NRC issues in Assam.
Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, has requested the Election Commission to halt the proposed comprehensive revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar, describing the effort as impractical. This intervention comes ahead of the state's assembly elections slated for the upcoming months.
According to a statement from the party, Bhattacharya compares the situation to Assam's NRC, where years of effort resulted in a list that wasn't accepted by the state government. He emphasized the scale, involving eight crore voters, and the challenges posed by the monsoon season when many citizens are preoccupied with agricultural duties or residing outside the state for work.
The Left leader warned of potential chaos, with errors and wrongful voter deletions due to the inability of many to furnish necessary documents. He reiterated the need to ensure that citizens retain their voting rights, particularly in this historic year marking 75 years of Independence.
