CPI(ML) Calls for Halt on Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, has requested the Election Commission to halt the proposed comprehensive revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar, describing the effort as impractical. This intervention comes ahead of the state's assembly elections slated for the upcoming months.

According to a statement from the party, Bhattacharya compares the situation to Assam's NRC, where years of effort resulted in a list that wasn't accepted by the state government. He emphasized the scale, involving eight crore voters, and the challenges posed by the monsoon season when many citizens are preoccupied with agricultural duties or residing outside the state for work.

The Left leader warned of potential chaos, with errors and wrongful voter deletions due to the inability of many to furnish necessary documents. He reiterated the need to ensure that citizens retain their voting rights, particularly in this historic year marking 75 years of Independence.

