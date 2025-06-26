Debating the Preamble: Revisiting 'Socialist' and 'Secular'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has reignited the debate over the inclusion of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the preamble of India's Constitution. Speaking at an event commemorating 50 years since the Emergency, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole highlighted that these words were inserted during the Emergency period and were not part of the original Constitution crafted by B R Ambedkar.

At the gathering, Hosabole questioned the eternal relevance of socialism and secularism for India. He argued that the inclusion of these terms occurred under circumstances when constitutional rights were suspended and the judiciary was weakened. He called upon the Congress to apologize for the abuses during the Emergency, a time marked by widespread imprisonment and forced sterilizations.

The discourse takes aim at the Congress, urging the party to acknowledge and apologize for the historical excesses. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was among those present at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)