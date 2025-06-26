Left Menu

Debating the Preamble: Revisiting 'Socialist' and 'Secular'

The RSS has called for reconsidering the inclusion of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Constitution preamble. These terms were added during Emergency, a period marked by curtailed rights and governance issues. The RSS is demanding an apology from Congress for the Emergency's excesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:52 IST
Debating the Preamble: Revisiting 'Socialist' and 'Secular'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has reignited the debate over the inclusion of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the preamble of India's Constitution. Speaking at an event commemorating 50 years since the Emergency, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole highlighted that these words were inserted during the Emergency period and were not part of the original Constitution crafted by B R Ambedkar.

At the gathering, Hosabole questioned the eternal relevance of socialism and secularism for India. He argued that the inclusion of these terms occurred under circumstances when constitutional rights were suspended and the judiciary was weakened. He called upon the Congress to apologize for the abuses during the Emergency, a time marked by widespread imprisonment and forced sterilizations.

The discourse takes aim at the Congress, urging the party to acknowledge and apologize for the historical excesses. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was among those present at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025