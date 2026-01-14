Left Menu

Kerala CM Advocates Art's Role in Promoting Secularism and Democracy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the role of art in fostering secularism and democracy at the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam. He highlighted that art should transcend religious boundaries and unite people, while condemning efforts to restrict artistic expression based on religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored the transformative power of art in society, emphasizing its potential to uphold secularism and democracy. Speaking at the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam, Vijayan stated that art should awaken people to life's realities and combat those who use religion to sow discord.

The event, which attracts over 14,000 students competing in 249 events, celebrates Thrissur's status as Kerala's cultural capital. Vijayan noted that historically, art forms were restricted by caste and religion, but the shift towards democracy and secularism democratized art, making it accessible to all.

The CM criticized attempts to confine art within religious boundaries, citing the harassment of Kalamandalam Hyderali for his religious identity. He warned against communal efforts to restrict artistic practices and called on the younger generation to reject divisive ideologies and embrace art's unifying power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

