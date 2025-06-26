Left Menu

French Pension Reform: Bayrou's Balancing Act Amid Political Challenges

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou plans to introduce pension legislation that aligns with union-employer agreements by autumn. The proposed reform aims for a balanced pension system by decade's end, while maintaining previous reforms that raise retirement age. Bayrou grapples with potential no-confidence votes amid political divisions and budget cuts.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced plans to introduce pension legislation in the autumn, honoring agreements reached with unions and employers after months of discussions. The proposed reforms aim to ensure the pension system is financially balanced by the end of the decade.

The agreement retains the 2023 reform that gradually increases the retirement age from 62 to 64. Bayrou has granted unions and employers an additional 10 days to resolve remaining issues, particularly regarding early retirement conditions for physically demanding professions.

While Bayrou faces potential political obstacles, including a possible no-confidence vote and a challenging budget plan for 2026, he seeks support from Socialist lawmakers by revisiting pension discussions. Despite opposition from the Socialists, the motion for a no-confidence vote lacks sufficient backing to unseat Bayrou's government.

