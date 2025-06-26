Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Strikes Iranian Nuclear Facilities: Conflicting Narratives and Strategic Implications

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied Iran moved its highly enriched uranium ahead of U.S. bombings on Iranian nuclear sites. The U.S. strikes, using heavy-duty bombs, targeted the Fordow facility among others. While experts suspect relocated uranium, Hegseth criticized media's portrayal of the operation's outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth firmly stated on Thursday that he was unaware of any intelligence confirming Iran moved its highly enriched uranium to protect it from U.S. airstrikes over the weekend. American bombers struck three Iranian nuclear locations early Sunday, deploying over a dozen massive 30,000-pound bombs.

The aftermath of these strikes is under scrutiny to determine any significant setbacks to Iran's nuclear program. Hegseth, during a heated news conference, emphasized there was no evidence to suggest the uranium was relocated, contrary to rumors.

While some experts believe Iran relocated a stockpile of weapons-grade uranium ahead of the attack, satellite images indicate unusual activities at the Fordow site. The Pentagon remains optimistic about the operation's impact, despite criticisms and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

