YSRCP Leaders Accuse TDP Government of Authoritarian Tactics

A delegation of leaders from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) approached Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday, raising allegations against the TDP-led government. The complaints centered around accusations of authoritarian governance, undemocratic practices, and the alleged deliberate neglect of security for YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana, who spearheaded the delegation, claimed the government was partaking in vindictive measures, such as filing false cases and failing to provide Z-plus category security to Reddy, despite his entitlement. This alleged negligence was highlighted during the delegation's meeting with the Governor.

The allegations extend to an incident involving a fatal accident of a YSRCP supporter during Reddy's visit to Rentapalla village. Initial reports from the police attributed the accident to a private vehicle, which was later reportedly shifted to pin the blame on Reddy's convoy. In response to these actions, the Andhra Pradesh High Court is reviewing the quash petition against the FIR in this matter, with the next hearing scheduled for Friday. The TDP has yet to issue a public response.