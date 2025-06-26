Senate Showdown: The Controversial Role of Parliamentarian MacDonough

In a contentious political standoff, Senate Republicans turned their ire towards Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough following her ruling against including specific Medicaid policies in a major tax-cut and spending bill. Her decision is viewed by some as a critical adherence to budget reconciliation rules but has sparked significant dissent.

Critics disparage MacDonough, labeling her as an "unelected" player in a high-stakes game, with some Republicans demanding her dismissal. These sentiments echo the fractured state of the party, as it grapples with the bill's $3 trillion price tag and the potential cuts to social programs like Medicaid.

Despite the clamor for her ouster, key Republican figures continue to support MacDonough, stressing her role as a neutral arbiter. Her decisions underscore the broader internal fiscal debates, with implications for the party's legislative agenda and positions ahead of future elections.

