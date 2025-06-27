Zelenskiy Pushes EU for Clear Support Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the European Council to deliver a definitive political statement showing their support for Ukraine's bid to join the European Union amidst its ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

In a video address, Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine requires a "clear political message" to affirm its European path and reminded leaders of Europe's promises to Ukraine.

He also pushed for a $30 price cap on Russian oil, claiming it would pave the way for "real, lasting peace." Conversely, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban stated the EU's lack of consensus on Ukraine's EU membership due to Hungary's opposition.

