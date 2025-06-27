Left Menu

Zelenskiy Pushes EU for Clear Support Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges the European Council to support Kyiv's EU membership bid amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. He stresses the need for a $30 price cap on Russian oil for lasting peace. Hungary opposes a unified EU stance on Ukraine's membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:14 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the European Council to deliver a definitive political statement showing their support for Ukraine's bid to join the European Union amidst its ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

In a video address, Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine requires a "clear political message" to affirm its European path and reminded leaders of Europe's promises to Ukraine.

He also pushed for a $30 price cap on Russian oil, claiming it would pave the way for "real, lasting peace." Conversely, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban stated the EU's lack of consensus on Ukraine's EU membership due to Hungary's opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

