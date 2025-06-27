Left Menu

U.S. and China Reach Breakthrough on Rare Earth Shipments

The United States and China have reached an understanding to expedite rare earth shipments to the U.S., indicating progress in the trade war. China has agreed to remove countermeasures imposed since April, in exchange for the U.S. lifting its retaliatory measures, promising a framework for future trade cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 03:50 IST
The United States and China have achieved a significant understanding aimed at expediting rare earth shipments to the U.S., according to a White House official. This development comes as part of ongoing negotiations to mitigate the impact of the trade war between the two largest global economies.

In discussions held in May in Geneva, China agreed to eliminate non-tariff countermeasures first implemented on April 2. These measures were part of China's response to tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick affirmed China's commitment to deliver rare earths to the U.S., following which the American administration plans to rescind its own countermeasures. The Chinese embassy has not yet commented on this recent agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

