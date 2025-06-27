BJP MLA Clarifies Incident on Vande Bharat Express

BJP's Babina MLA Rajeev Singh spoke to reporters about an incident on the Vande Bharat Express involving a misunderstanding with other passengers. The issue arose over a seat-swapping request.

Singh noted a rude response led to an escalation resulting in an altercation that later involved his supporters. This episode has attracted political attention.

While a police investigation is ongoing, there has been no formal complaint filed. Singh, who sought assistance during the journey, apologized for the unintended altercation and assured cooperation with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)