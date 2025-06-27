Left Menu

BJP MLA Clarifies Incident on Vande Bharat Express

BJP's Babina MLA Rajeev Singh addressed a misunderstanding on the Vande Bharat Express where he requested a seat swap. An altercation ensued, leading to unfortunate events. Singh has filed a report and apologized. The incident, under police investigation, has elicited political reactions but no formal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:41 IST
BJP MLA Clarifies Incident on Vande Bharat Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Babina MLA Rajeev Singh spoke to reporters about an incident on the Vande Bharat Express involving a misunderstanding with other passengers. The issue arose over a seat-swapping request.

Singh noted a rude response led to an escalation resulting in an altercation that later involved his supporters. This episode has attracted political attention.

While a police investigation is ongoing, there has been no formal complaint filed. Singh, who sought assistance during the journey, apologized for the unintended altercation and assured cooperation with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025