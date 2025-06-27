Diplomatic Departure: Ambassador Lynne Tracy Ends Challenging Moscow Tenure

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has concluded her service in Moscow, a period defined by urgent diplomatic challenges and hopes for renewed dialogue amid escalating tensions between the nations.

Appointed by President Biden, Tracy's departure follows her predecessor John Sullivan, with her tenure seeing efforts in freeing U.S. prisoners and navigating complex diplomatic landscapes post-Ukraine conflict.

Her term, while short, was pivotal, and her exit comes as discussions about a potential U.S.-Russia relations reset are brewing. Tracy's successor has not been announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)