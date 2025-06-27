Left Menu

Karnataka Political Dynamics: Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed speculations of internal conflict within the ruling Congress. He asked the public to overlook Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna's remarks suggesting political developments post-September, hinting at potential leadership shifts. Rajanna's comments on multiple power centers in the party raised questions about possible changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:24 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed reports of internal strife within the ruling Congress party, urging the public to disregard speculation fuelled by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna. Rajanna's statement suggested multiple power centers and hinted at possible political developments after September, sparking rumors of a leadership change.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah questioned the basis of the reports, emphasizing that Rajanna only mentioned ongoing developments without implying specific outcomes. The Chief Minister expressed frustration over speculative reporting, advising people to ignore such conjecture.

Despite repeated questioning, Siddaramaiah avoided directly addressing Rajanna's remarks about the existence of several power centers within Congress. Rajanna's comments contrasted with the period from 2013 to 2018 when he noted there was only a single power center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

