Karnataka Political Dynamics: Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed speculations of internal conflict within the ruling Congress. He asked the public to overlook Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna's remarks suggesting political developments post-September, hinting at potential leadership shifts. Rajanna's comments on multiple power centers in the party raised questions about possible changes.
Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah questioned the basis of the reports, emphasizing that Rajanna only mentioned ongoing developments without implying specific outcomes. The Chief Minister expressed frustration over speculative reporting, advising people to ignore such conjecture.
Despite repeated questioning, Siddaramaiah avoided directly addressing Rajanna's remarks about the existence of several power centers within Congress. Rajanna's comments contrasted with the period from 2013 to 2018 when he noted there was only a single power center.
