High Court Halts Coercive Action Against Jagan Reddy Amid Roadshow Incident

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has intervened in a case involving YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, suspending any coercive police actions against him until July 1. The decision arises from charges pressed after a party supporter died during Reddy's roadshow, allegedly due to a convoy accident.

Alongside Reddy, other high-profile figures like YV Subba Reddy and former ministers Ambati Rambabu and V Rajini have also been implicated. The incident occurred when Reddy visited a village to meet the family of a deceased party leader. During the visit, supporter C Singayya tragically died after an alleged vehicle collision.

The charges have been challenged by Reddy, whose legal representative emphasized that the principle of vicarious responsibility doesn't apply here. Initially, police reports exempted Reddy's convoy, but later evidence led to new allegations, escalating the political tension around this issue.

