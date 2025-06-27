Political Homecoming: Ex-Ministers Reunite with Congress

In a significant political development, two former Jammu and Kashmir ministers, Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, have returned to the Congress party. This marks a homecoming for the two leaders who had briefly joined Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

Welcoming them back, senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Naseer Hussain and J-K's party chief Tariq Hamid Karra, highlighted the moment as a joyful reunion. Their return is seen as a move to strengthen the Congress's footing in the region.

Mohiuddin and Saroori expressed regret for their departure and gratitude towards the party leadership for their forgiveness. They affirmed their commitment to bolstering the party, with Saroori describing it as a 'homecoming' and vowing to contribute to the Congress's future success.

