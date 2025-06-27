Digvijaya Singh Criticizes BJP's 'Undeclared Emergency'

In a scathing critique, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused the ruling BJP of instituting an 'undeclared Emergency' that has gripped the nation for over a decade. Singh's comments reignite memories of India's 1975 Emergency under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which suspended civil liberties.

Singh articulated his concerns ahead of the 50th anniversary of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' ('Constitution Murder Day'), pointing to alleged unconstitutional arrests and a growing clampdown on free speech since 2014 when the BJP came to power. He rebuked RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's demand for an apology from Congress for the old Emergency, recalling that the RSS had allegedly supported the move then.

Addressing separate controversies, Singh critiqued the teaching of Hindi in schools in Maharashtra and condemned anti-encroachment actions against tribals in Dewas district, labeling them 'inhuman.' These comments reflect ongoing debates over linguistic rights and the treatment of marginalized communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)