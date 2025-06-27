Left Menu

Trump Administration Targets Gun Control: A Shift in Federal Policy

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, under President Trump's administration, aims to revise or eliminate over 50 firearm regulations by July. Collaborating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the move signifies a shift towards reduced gun control. A lawsuit by 15 Democratic states opposes these changes.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency is taking steps to alter or remove more than 50 gun regulations, targeting a completion by July 4, according to the Washington Post. This initiative, involving collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, aligns with the Trump administration's broader gun rights agenda.

This regulatory overhaul emerges amidst a cutback in federal inspectors and exemplifies President Trump's pledged shift to protect gun rights. In the wake of a near-fatal campaign attack, Trump vowed to appoint federal judges aimed at upholding the Second Amendment by striking down new firearm restrictions.

In exercising this agenda, Trump authorized an executive order reversing firearm-related directives from the Biden Administration. The move has met legal resistance, with 15 Democratic-led states filing a lawsuit to halt these policy changes, highlighting the intensified gun control debate in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

