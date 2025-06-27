Mirwaiz Farooq Commends Iran, Calls for Unity Against Gaza Genocide
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq praises Iran's restraint amid crisis, highlighting the need for peace in the Middle East. He condemns the genocide in Gaza and urges Islamic states to unite for Palestinian justice. Emphasizing solidarity with Palestinians, Farooq calls for international intervention and moral responsibility.
- Country:
- India
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hailed Iran's restraint during a crisis, suggesting it reflects a state's commitment to peace. Speaking at Jamia Masjid, he praised Iran's role in fostering regional stability.
Farooq highlighted the severe situation in Gaza, where daily civilian casualties are mounting due to Israeli conflict. He criticized global inaction and questioned the possibility of peace amid such atrocities.
Urging Muslim nations to unite, Farooq called for efforts towards Palestinian rights and peace in the Middle East, aligning such actions with Islamic teachings. He expressed solidarity with Palestinians and invoked prayers for their plight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: Tragedy and Humanitarian Struggles
U.N. Assembly Votes on Ceasefire Amidst Gaza Conflict
ETGE Condemns U.S.-China Rare Earth Trade Deal Amid Genocide Concerns
ETGE Urges U.S. to Reject China Trade Deal Amid Genocide Concerns
US-Israel Tensions Rise as Trump Urges Netanyahu to End Gaza Conflict