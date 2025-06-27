Mirwaiz Farooq Commends Iran, Calls for Unity Against Gaza Genocide

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hailed Iran's restraint during a crisis, suggesting it reflects a state's commitment to peace. Speaking at Jamia Masjid, he praised Iran's role in fostering regional stability.

Farooq highlighted the severe situation in Gaza, where daily civilian casualties are mounting due to Israeli conflict. He criticized global inaction and questioned the possibility of peace amid such atrocities.

Urging Muslim nations to unite, Farooq called for efforts towards Palestinian rights and peace in the Middle East, aligning such actions with Islamic teachings. He expressed solidarity with Palestinians and invoked prayers for their plight.

