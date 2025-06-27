Supreme Court Upholds Key Obamacare Preventive Care Mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court has made a significant decision to uphold a central component of the Affordable Care Act, often known as Obamacare. In a 6-3 ruling, the justices reversed an earlier decision that questioned the constitutional legitimacy of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which plays a critical role in determining covered healthcare services. This ruling maintains the provision that preventive care, such as cancer screenings, continues to be available at no cost to patients.

The controversy began when a lower court ruled that the members of the task force were not validly appointed, thereby violating the U.S. Constitution's clauses on governmental appointments. This ruling had stemmed from a lawsuit filed by individual Christian plaintiffs and small businesses who challenged the task force's structure. The case initially included a religious objection to mandatory coverage for certain HIV-preventive drugs.

Healthcare advocates were concerned that the removal of no-cost preventive care could deter Americans from receiving essential tests and treatments. The Supreme Court's ruling clarifies the status of the task force as subordinate officers, allowing the Health and Human Services secretary significant oversight, including the ability to remove members and review recommendations, which ensures these services remain accessible and affordable.