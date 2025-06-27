Starmer Backtracks on Welfare Cuts Amid Labour Rebellion
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reversed planned welfare cuts to avoid a parliamentary rebellion from Labour Party lawmakers. Initially, cuts aimed to save £5 billion per year by tightening eligibility for disability and sickness benefits. Now, only new applicants will be affected, averting potential defeat in next week's parliamentary vote.
In a significant political reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backtracked on proposed welfare cuts, amid intense pressure from dissenting MPs within his own Labour Party.
The plan, originally designed to save £5 billion annually by altering eligibility criteria for disability and sickness benefits, will now only affect new applicants, according to a government statement. This move comes after more than 100 Labour lawmakers voiced strong opposition, threatening Starmer's parliamentary majority.
The rollback marks Starmer's third major policy U-turn within the year, following previous reversals on pensioner fuel payments and an inquiry into grooming gangs. Details regarding the funding of these changes remain unclear, but government officials assert that no permanent borrowing increase will result.
