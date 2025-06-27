Putin Sees Hope: US-Russia Relations on the Mend

In a move that signals potential thawing relations, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that Russia and the United States are seeing signs of stabilization in their diplomatic ties. He credited these positive changes to the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a press conference in Minsk, Putin expressed his respect for Trump, stating, 'In general, thanks to President Trump, relations between Russia and the United States are beginning to level out in some ways.' He noted that while not all diplomatic challenges have been resolved, the initial steps toward amending relations have begun.

Putin also revealed his willingness for a face-to-face meeting with Trump, suggesting that such a summit, though requiring careful orchestration, is 'quite possible.' This development hints at potential for a more constructive dialogue between the two nations in the future.