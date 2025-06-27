Left Menu

Putin Sees Hope: US-Russia Relations on the Mend

President Vladimir Putin announced that relations between Russia and the U.S. are stabilizing, largely due to U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts. Putin expressed respect for Trump and willingness to meet, while cautioning that such a meeting would need careful preparation. Diplomatic improvements are already underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a move that signals potential thawing relations, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that Russia and the United States are seeing signs of stabilization in their diplomatic ties. He credited these positive changes to the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a press conference in Minsk, Putin expressed his respect for Trump, stating, 'In general, thanks to President Trump, relations between Russia and the United States are beginning to level out in some ways.' He noted that while not all diplomatic challenges have been resolved, the initial steps toward amending relations have begun.

Putin also revealed his willingness for a face-to-face meeting with Trump, suggesting that such a summit, though requiring careful orchestration, is 'quite possible.' This development hints at potential for a more constructive dialogue between the two nations in the future.

