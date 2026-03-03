Melania Trump Makes History at UN Security Council Meeting Amid Global Tensions

In a historic move, US First Lady Melania Trump will chair a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, focusing on the plight of children in conflict zones. This meeting comes at a critical time as tensions have escalated, following the US and Israel's aggressive stance against Iran.

Melania Trump will be the first spouse of a world leader to hold the president's seat at the United Nations' most powerful body, tasked with maintaining global peace. This opportunity arises as the United States assumes the council's presidency for March. Traditionally, this role has been occupied by presidents, prime ministers, or foreign ministers.

Monday's meeting, titled 'Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict,' aims to emphasize education's role in fostering tolerance and peace. All eyes will be on the First Lady, particularly regarding her stance on the impact of the conflict initiated by her husband's administration.