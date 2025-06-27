Left Menu

Trump Confident in Spain's NATO Funding Commitment

President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Spain will meet NATO's funding commitment for member nations, despite Spain's reluctance at the recent NATO summit in The Hague.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:03 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Friday that Spain will fulfill its NATO funding commitment, highlighting the agreed-upon goal for member nations to allocate 5% of their budgets to common defense efforts.

His remarks come in the wake of Spain's hesitance to fully commit to the stipulated funding level, an issue discussed at this week's NATO summit held in The Hague.

The commitment, agreed by member nations, aims to bolster defense capabilities and solidarity among NATO allies, a point Trump insists is crucial for global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

