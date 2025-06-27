Left Menu

Trump Praises Fetterman as 'Most Sensible' Democrat

President Donald Trump lauded U.S. Senator John Fetterman, calling him the 'most sensible' Democrat for his apparent support of Trump's tax and spending bill. Trump emphasized the appeal of the bill's common-sense tax cuts during a news conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:05 IST
President Donald Trump has singled out U.S. Senator John Fetterman as the 'most sensible' Democrat on Friday, citing his potential support for Trump's comprehensive tax and spending bill.

Trump, during a news conference, highlighted Fetterman's stance, saying, 'If I were a Democrat, I would vote for this bill all day long, because it's tax cuts and so many other things that are common sense.'

The former President emphasized the bill's benefits, specifically the tax cuts, as a key reason for bipartisan support, describing them as measures rooted in common sense.

