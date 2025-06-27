Trump Praises Fetterman as 'Most Sensible' Democrat
President Donald Trump lauded U.S. Senator John Fetterman, calling him the 'most sensible' Democrat for his apparent support of Trump's tax and spending bill. Trump emphasized the appeal of the bill's common-sense tax cuts during a news conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:05 IST
President Donald Trump has singled out U.S. Senator John Fetterman as the 'most sensible' Democrat on Friday, citing his potential support for Trump's comprehensive tax and spending bill.
Trump, during a news conference, highlighted Fetterman's stance, saying, 'If I were a Democrat, I would vote for this bill all day long, because it's tax cuts and so many other things that are common sense.'
The former President emphasized the bill's benefits, specifically the tax cuts, as a key reason for bipartisan support, describing them as measures rooted in common sense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sen. Alex Padilla Forcefully Removed from Homeland Security News Conference
Showdown in the Senate: Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Under Siege
Republicans Wrestle with Trump's Controversial Tax and Spending Bill
A key Medicaid provision in Trump's big tax cut and spending bill is found to violate Senate rules, reports AP.
Senate Overhaul: Key Revisions to Trump's Tax and Spending Bill