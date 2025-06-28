Left Menu

Supreme Court Reconfigures Judicial Power in Birthright Citizenship Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision shifting the judicial-power landscape involving Trump's birthright citizenship policy. The 6-3 ruling, led by Justice Barrett, narrows judicial authority to block policies nationwide, without contesting the policy's legality. Trump's order might affect 150,000 newborns annually, pending legal battles. Critics deem the order unconstitutional, urging class action challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has recalibrated the power dynamic between federal judiciary and executive actions in a pivotal case involving birthright citizenship. On Friday, a 6-3 decision favored President Donald Trump, limiting the broad injunctions that had stymied his administration's policies nationwide, yet refrained from endorsing the legality of Trump's directive.

This ruling, penned by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, does not greenlight immediate implementation of Trump's order, which seeks to limit birthright citizenship. Instead, it calls for lower court review, potentially affecting 150,000 newborns annually, amid ongoing legal contests spearheaded by immigrant advocates and Democratic state attorneys general.

Reactions were sharply divided along ideological lines within the court. While Trump hails this as a constitutional victory, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor reproaches the decision for neglecting the executive order's unconstitutionality. She urges legal action to shield implicated families, stressing the decision's implications for universal injunctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

