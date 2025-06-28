Trump's Nuclear Deal Approach Criticized by Iranian Official

In a pointed message, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called on U.S. President Donald Trump to show respect when addressing Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Araqchi's remarks came in the wake of Trump's supposed interest in securing a nuclear agreement with Iran.

On the platform X, Araqchi emphasized that Trump's use of a 'disrespectful and unacceptable tone' undermines any good-faith efforts toward a diplomatic resolution. Araqchi reiterated that changing this demeanor is crucial for negotiations.

The minister argued that the current rhetoric from Trump is damaging to the relationship, affecting millions of Khamenei's followers and consequently, the potential success of a nuclear deal.

