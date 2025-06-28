Left Menu

Trump's Nuclear Deal Approach Criticized by Iranian Official

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urges President Trump to adopt a respectful tone towards Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if he is serious about pursuing a nuclear deal. Araqchi criticized Trump's current approach as disrespectful, which he argues harms millions of the leader's followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 03:46 IST
Trump's Nuclear Deal Approach Criticized by Iranian Official
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pointed message, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called on U.S. President Donald Trump to show respect when addressing Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Araqchi's remarks came in the wake of Trump's supposed interest in securing a nuclear agreement with Iran.

On the platform X, Araqchi emphasized that Trump's use of a 'disrespectful and unacceptable tone' undermines any good-faith efforts toward a diplomatic resolution. Araqchi reiterated that changing this demeanor is crucial for negotiations.

The minister argued that the current rhetoric from Trump is damaging to the relationship, affecting millions of Khamenei's followers and consequently, the potential success of a nuclear deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025