Master Negotiator: Abbas Araqchi's Diplomatic Prowess Amid Tensions

Abbas Araqchi, Iran's Foreign Minister and son of a carpet merchant, is known for his patient and persistent negotiating style akin to bazaar bartering. Currently, Araqchi faces high-stakes negotiations with the United States to prevent military conflict, a test of his decades-long diplomatic career.

Regarded highly by Iran's Supreme Leader, Araqchi has a reputation for tenacity and technical acumen. Despite failed efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal due to U.S. military actions, he remains a pivotal figure in Iran's foreign policy, advocating for diplomatic solutions.

Amid U.S. military buildup, Araqchi maintains that pressure won't deter Iran. A veteran of the Iran-Iraq War and notably resilient, he continues to champion peaceful solutions while keeping away from internal political conflicts. His diplomatic career encompasses significant roles, underscoring his influence in shaping Iran's global interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)