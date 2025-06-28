Trump's Tense Standoff with Iran's Supreme Leadership
U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamanei, amid rising tensions. Trump halted plans to lift sanctions and did not rule out further attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, following a recent military conflict. Iran demands respect to proceed with nuclear deal discussions.
U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a vehement critique against Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamanei, amidst escalating tensions. On Friday, Trump announced the suspension of plans to lift sanctions on Iran while indicating possibilities of further military action if Iran's uranium enrichment continues at troubling levels.
The discord follows Khamanei's inflammatory remarks, asserting Iran's defiance against the United States. The comments came after U.S. forces targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, highlighting the lingering volatility between the nations. Despite these tensions, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that any nuclear agreement hinges on a shift in the U.S.'s offensive rhetoric.
In a White House briefing, Trump reiterated his willingness to consider further bombings and called for International Atomic Energy Agency inspections of Iran's nuclear sites. However, Tehran's parliamentary moves to suspend inspections further complicate diplomatic resolutions. While Iran expressed interest in dialogue, the U.S. confirmed no such meetings are currently scheduled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump again urges Iran to reach a nuclear deal with US, warning attacks 'will only get worse!', reports AP.
Trump Calls for Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Escalating Tensions
Trump Offers Iran a Second Chance for Nuclear Deal
Trump Urges Iran to Sign Nuclear Deal Amid Israeli Strikes
Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump's Urgency Amidst Israeli Strikes