Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Retaliation Against Law Firm Susman Godfrey

A federal judge ruled against Trump's executive order targeting Susman Godfrey, citing unlawful retaliation for its cases and support for racial diversity. The ruling is seen as a victory for free speech and due process rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 04:52 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Retaliation Against Law Firm Susman Godfrey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has permanently blocked a controversial executive order issued by former President Donald Trump, which had targeted the law firm Susman Godfrey. The order was deemed an unlawful act of retaliation against the firm for its legal activities and support for racial diversity initiatives.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan stated in her 53-page ruling that Trump's action not only violated constitutional rights but also threatened the fundamental independence of the legal profession. The blocked order had previously suspended security clearances for Susman lawyers and restricted access to federal spaces.

The legal victory for Susman Godfrey follows similar rulings in favor of other prominent firms, signaling a broader pushback against efforts to undermine legal practices perceived as oppositional. Trump's administration had accused these firms of leveraging the justice system against him, especially in cases involving election integrity.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025