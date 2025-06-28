Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Retaliation Against Law Firm Susman Godfrey
A federal judge ruled against Trump's executive order targeting Susman Godfrey, citing unlawful retaliation for its cases and support for racial diversity. The ruling is seen as a victory for free speech and due process rights.
A federal judge has permanently blocked a controversial executive order issued by former President Donald Trump, which had targeted the law firm Susman Godfrey. The order was deemed an unlawful act of retaliation against the firm for its legal activities and support for racial diversity initiatives.
U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan stated in her 53-page ruling that Trump's action not only violated constitutional rights but also threatened the fundamental independence of the legal profession. The blocked order had previously suspended security clearances for Susman lawyers and restricted access to federal spaces.
The legal victory for Susman Godfrey follows similar rulings in favor of other prominent firms, signaling a broader pushback against efforts to undermine legal practices perceived as oppositional. Trump's administration had accused these firms of leveraging the justice system against him, especially in cases involving election integrity.
