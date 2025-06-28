Left Menu

Iran Mourns Fallen Commanders Amidst Tensions with Israel

In Tehran, thousands gathered for the funeral of top Revolutionary Guard commanders and nuclear scientists killed in a 12-day conflict with Israel. The war, aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear program, escalated tensions, leaving over 1,000 dead and causing significant international concern about regional security.

Thousands of mourners filled the streets of Tehran on Saturday to honor the head of the Revolutionary Guard and other prominent figures killed in a recent conflict with Israel.

The funeral procession traversed the capital's Azadi Street, with caskets of the deceased leaders including Gen. Hossein Salami and Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The crowd decried Israel and America, while high-ranking officials such as Iran's Foreign Minister and Gen. Esmail Qaani were in attendance.

This ceremony follows a tense 12-day war that saw Israel target Iran's nuclear capabilities, resulting in numerous casualties and extensive damage. The conflict underscores the continuing geopolitical tensions in the region.

