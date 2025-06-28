Museveni's March to Power: The Path to a Ugandan Dynasty

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has officially sought nomination for a seventh term, potentially extending his grip on power to nearly five decades. This move has intensified criticisms of authoritarianism in his governance, as the president continues to face minimal opposition even within his National Resistance Movement party.

Museveni, now 80, has been in power since 1986, initially taking control as the leader of a rebel force. Despite being re-elected six times, his recent electoral victories have been tainted by allegations of violence and vote rigging. His main contender, Bobi Wine, plans another race in the upcoming 2026 elections amidst threats and crackdowns on his supporters.

In a country yet to witness a peaceful power transition since its independence from Britain in 1962, Museveni's son and army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is positioned as a potential successor, sparking concerns of a budding dynastic rule.

