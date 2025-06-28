Rep. Don Bacon's Exit: A Critical Opportunity for Democrats

Five-term U.S. Representative Don Bacon, noted for his independent views from President Donald Trump, has decided against seeking reelection, according to media reports on Saturday. This development presents a strategic opening for Democrats in the closely contested House.

Bacon, 61, represents a swing district in Nebraska, which could tilt towards the Democrats following his retirement. His official announcement is expected on Monday. This news gives Democrats hope of gaining his crucial seat in their bid to control the House next year. Republicans possess a slim three-vote majority.

Once a U.S. Air Force general and frequent Trump critic, Bacon has often found himself at odds with the former president, opposing his actions on Ukraine, tariffs, and other issues. His stance has earned him criticism from Trump supporters, but it also underscores a significant opportunity for Democratic gains in Congress.

