Preparations Underway for Prestigious CPA India Region-II Annual Conference in Himachal Pradesh

Preparations for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region-II Annual Conference in Himachal Pradesh are in full swing. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania inspected arrangements, including venue setup, accommodation, and amenities. The conference, featuring prominent leaders, will commence on June 30 and conclude on July 1, focusing on key parliamentary issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has intensified preparations for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region-II Annual Conference at the Tapovan Vidhan Sabha Complex. The conference, set for June 30 and July 1, will host top parliamentary figures from across India.

Pathania has meticulously reviewed the venue, finalizing seating arrangements and coordinating the conference luncheons. In efforts to ensure seamless comfort for participants, he evaluated the guest accommodations, ensuring robust internet access and efficient climate control in Tapovan Bhawan.

The event will be inaugurated on June 30, with Lok Sabha Speaker and CPA India president Om Birla attending. The conference will feature sessions led by key Indian political leaders, aiming to address pressing parliamentary and governance topics before concluding on July 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

