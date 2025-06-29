Bezos and Sanchez's Star-Studded Venetian Wedding Sparks Local Controversy

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez capped off their extravagant wedding celebrations in Venice on Saturday night, amid both glitz and local protests. The couple, having exchanged vows on San Giorgio amid a star-studded affair, drew notable figures including Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey to the event.

The wedding, held over a span of three days, is reported to have cost approximately $50 million, hosting around 200-250 guests in a venue rich with Venetian tradition. Despite the opulence, local activists and residents expressed discontent, marching in opposition to the perceived commercialization of Venice for such luxury events.

Despite the dissent, Venetian political leaders welcomed the nuptials, seeing it as beneficial for the economy. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro praised Bezos as embodying the spirit of Venice and acknowledged a significant donation Bezos made to local institutions without prior conditions.