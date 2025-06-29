Left Menu

Bezos and Sanchez's Star-Studded Venetian Wedding Sparks Local Controversy

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrated a lavish wedding in Venice, attended by celebrities and controversial due to protests against its extravagance. The event boosted the local economy, but also drew criticism from residents. The couple's celebration concluded in the Arsenale with numerous high-profile guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 01:00 IST
Bezos and Sanchez's Star-Studded Venetian Wedding Sparks Local Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez capped off their extravagant wedding celebrations in Venice on Saturday night, amid both glitz and local protests. The couple, having exchanged vows on San Giorgio amid a star-studded affair, drew notable figures including Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey to the event.

The wedding, held over a span of three days, is reported to have cost approximately $50 million, hosting around 200-250 guests in a venue rich with Venetian tradition. Despite the opulence, local activists and residents expressed discontent, marching in opposition to the perceived commercialization of Venice for such luxury events.

Despite the dissent, Venetian political leaders welcomed the nuptials, seeing it as beneficial for the economy. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro praised Bezos as embodying the spirit of Venice and acknowledged a significant donation Bezos made to local institutions without prior conditions.

