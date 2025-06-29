Left Menu

Himachal Flash Floods: BJP Criticizes State Government’s Response Amidst Extensive Damage

BJP MLA Surender Shourie criticizes the Congress-led Himachal government for insensitivity towards Kullu flash flood victims, highlighting severe infrastructure damage and connectivity loss. Monsoon rains have claimed 34 lives, causing Rs 7,119.27 lakh in damages, disrupting utilities in multiple districts. IMD forecasts further rainfall, aggravating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:20 IST
BJP MLA Surender Shourie. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP legislator Surender Shourie has sharply criticized the Congress administration in Himachal Pradesh for its handling of the devastating Kullu flash floods, accusing them of indifference towards the plight of affected residents. Shourie lamented the significant losses, as several roads and bridges were swept away, leaving many villages disconnected.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department's State Emergency Operations Centre, the monsoon season has wreaked havoc, resulting in 34 fatalities and causing widespread destruction estimated at Rs 7,119.27 lakh. In the span of a week, the rains also injured 74 people and led to 136 livestock deaths, the report added.

In the latest developments, torrential downpours disrupted essential services across the state, blocking 38 roads, shutting down 22 power transformers, and affecting six water supply schemes. The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued rainfall, which is likely to further exacerbate the situation in vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

