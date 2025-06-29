Left Menu

Amit Shah's Firm Stance Against Maoist Talks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ruled out engaging in talks with Maoists, urging them to surrender and integrate into society. He emphasized the government's policy of no negotiations with armed groups and highlighted the successes of similar initiatives in the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:12 IST
Amit Shah's Firm Stance Against Maoist Talks
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has firmly ruled out any negotiations with Maoists, stating that the government will not engage in talks with those who bear arms. Addressing a rally in Nizamabad, Telangana, Shah called on the militant group to surrender their weapons and embrace the mainstream society.

During the event marking the inauguration of the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board, Shah also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Operation Sindoor. Shah urged Gandhi to observe Pakistan's weakened state as evidence of the operation's success.

Highlighting the government's achievements, Shah noted that around 10,000 people in the Northeast have renounced weapons and joined the electoral process. He also pointed out that more than 2,000 Maoists have surrendered in the last year and a half, setting a target to eradicate naxalism by March 2026.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025