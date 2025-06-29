Amit Shah's Firm Stance Against Maoist Talks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has firmly ruled out any negotiations with Maoists, stating that the government will not engage in talks with those who bear arms. Addressing a rally in Nizamabad, Telangana, Shah called on the militant group to surrender their weapons and embrace the mainstream society.

During the event marking the inauguration of the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board, Shah also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Operation Sindoor. Shah urged Gandhi to observe Pakistan's weakened state as evidence of the operation's success.

Highlighting the government's achievements, Shah noted that around 10,000 people in the Northeast have renounced weapons and joined the electoral process. He also pointed out that more than 2,000 Maoists have surrendered in the last year and a half, setting a target to eradicate naxalism by March 2026.