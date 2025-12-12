Rahul Gandhi Advocates Workers' Rights Amid New Labour Codes
Rahul Gandhi met with workers' union representatives to discuss concerns over India's new Labour Codes. He promised to address these issues in Parliament. The government claims the codes aim to simplify compliance while safeguarding workers' rights, balancing welfare with business efficiency.
India
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has engaged with representatives from various workers' unions across India to discuss apprehensions regarding the newly implemented Labour Codes.
During the meeting held in Jan Sansad, Gandhi assured the union representatives that he would bring their concerns to Parliament, aiming to give voice to issues raised by workers.
The Labour Codes, recently consolidated from 29 previous laws, are designed to modernize labor legislation, enhance compliance, and balance workers' rights with business efficiency, according to government statements. However, union leaders express fears of rights being undermined.
(With inputs from agencies.)
