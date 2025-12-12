BJP Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Jhooth Ki Dukan' Amid Parliament Debates

The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, dubbing him 'jhooth ki dukan' during fiery debates in Parliament. The ruling party alleged that Gandhi and the opposition turned a blind eye as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah exposed the Congress with evidence.

In response, Gandhi had praised his party's performance in the debates on Vande Mataram and election reforms, claiming the government was outmatched by the opposition. However, BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla contested this, highlighting the opposition's avoidance during key discussions, especially concerning 'ghuspaithiyas' or infiltrators.

Shukla emphasized that the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru compromised on Vande Mataram and that Amit Shah provided a data-driven response to the opposition's criticism of the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls. The BJP also criticized absent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and labeled the party as a 'sinking ship.'

(With inputs from agencies.)