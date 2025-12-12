Left Menu

BJP Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Jhooth Ki Dukan' Amid Parliament Debates

The BJP has criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'shop of lies' during heated parliamentary debates on Vande Mataram and election reforms. BJP accuses Gandhi and the opposition of looking the other way as Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah exposed Congress with proofs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:00 IST
BJP Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Jhooth Ki Dukan' Amid Parliament Debates
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, dubbing him 'jhooth ki dukan' during fiery debates in Parliament. The ruling party alleged that Gandhi and the opposition turned a blind eye as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah exposed the Congress with evidence.

In response, Gandhi had praised his party's performance in the debates on Vande Mataram and election reforms, claiming the government was outmatched by the opposition. However, BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla contested this, highlighting the opposition's avoidance during key discussions, especially concerning 'ghuspaithiyas' or infiltrators.

Shukla emphasized that the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru compromised on Vande Mataram and that Amit Shah provided a data-driven response to the opposition's criticism of the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls. The BJP also criticized absent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and labeled the party as a 'sinking ship.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025