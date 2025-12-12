Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Workers' Rights amid New Labour Codes Controversy

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, met with national labour union representatives at Parliament House, vowing to address their concerns about the four new labour codes. He described the laws as detrimental to workers' rights and voiced his commitment to advocating for them in future discussions.

Updated: 12-12-2025 22:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Workers' Rights amid New Labour Codes Controversy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with labour union representatives from across India on Friday at the Parliament House complex. He assured them that he would act as their advocate regarding the new labour codes.

Gandhi participated in a comprehensive and earnest discussion with representatives during the Jan Sansad event. He took to X to relay that these new labour codes pose significant concerns as they purportedly threaten workers' rights and weaken organizational voices.

Committed to addressing these issues, Gandhi emphasized his intention to amplify the workers' plight and push forward their discourse in legislative pathways.

