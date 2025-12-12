Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Workers' Rights amid New Labour Codes Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with labour union representatives from across India on Friday at the Parliament House complex. He assured them that he would act as their advocate regarding the new labour codes.

Gandhi participated in a comprehensive and earnest discussion with representatives during the Jan Sansad event. He took to X to relay that these new labour codes pose significant concerns as they purportedly threaten workers' rights and weaken organizational voices.

Committed to addressing these issues, Gandhi emphasized his intention to amplify the workers' plight and push forward their discourse in legislative pathways.

