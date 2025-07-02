Sarpanch murder case: Kin demand arrest of accused absconding since over 200 days

Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Krishna Andhale, an accused in the case, saying he has been absconding since the last more than 200 days.

He also warned of taking a ''harsh'' decision if this and other demands are not met.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered in December last year for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in Beed district. A total of eight accused have been arrested in the case, including prime accused Walmik Karad, a close aide of former minister Dhananjay Munde. However, Andhale is still absconding. Talking to reporters in Massajog, Dhananjay Deshmukh said, ''I am going to take a harsh decision soon. We have been repeatedly demanding that absconding accused Krishna Andhale be arrested. Besides, accused Walmik Karad is getting VIP treatment in Beed jail. So our demand is that the accused should be sent to different jails. But it has not happened so far.'' ''While the accused in other cases are caught, Krishna Andhale is yet to be arrested. He has been absconding since the past 204 days. We face a threat to life from him. Hence, our demand should be taken seriously,'' he said.

He alleged that on the day of the case hearing, several vehicles carrying the party name of NCP and its symbol are parked on the court premises to pressure the Deshmukh family. ''Supporters of the accused persons visit the court in large numbers in a bid to create pressure on the Deshmukh family. An environment of terror is created on the day of hearing,'' he said.

