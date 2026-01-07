Left Menu

Fadnavis Champions Legacy of Vilasrao Deshmukh Amid Political Tensions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed respect for the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, amidst controversy sparked by BJP chief Ravindra Chavan's remarks that upset the Deshmukh family. Addressing a rally, Fadnavis strengthened BJP’s commitment to Latur’s development, highlighting past struggles and unveiling new industrial projects and infrastructure initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:30 IST
Fadnavis Champions Legacy of Vilasrao Deshmukh Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reiterated his respect for the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a revered former chief minister, despite ongoing political tensions. Fadnavis's statement came after state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan's controversial comments threatened to overshadow the upcoming municipal elections in Latur.

Chavan had recently remarked that the memory of Deshmukh, a respected figure in Latur, would be 'wiped out.' His comments drew sharp critiques from both Congress leaders and Deshmukh's son, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. Subsequently, Chavan issued an apology.

Speaking at a rally, Fadnavis highlighted the historical importance of Latur and announced initiatives for its progress, including a new expressway connecting Latur to Mumbai. The upcoming infrastructure projects are aimed at boosting the local economy, providing jobs, and modernizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

 India
2
European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

 Global
3
Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

 Belgium
4
Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026