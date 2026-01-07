Fadnavis Champions Legacy of Vilasrao Deshmukh Amid Political Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reiterated his respect for the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a revered former chief minister, despite ongoing political tensions. Fadnavis's statement came after state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan's controversial comments threatened to overshadow the upcoming municipal elections in Latur.

Chavan had recently remarked that the memory of Deshmukh, a respected figure in Latur, would be 'wiped out.' His comments drew sharp critiques from both Congress leaders and Deshmukh's son, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. Subsequently, Chavan issued an apology.

Speaking at a rally, Fadnavis highlighted the historical importance of Latur and announced initiatives for its progress, including a new expressway connecting Latur to Mumbai. The upcoming infrastructure projects are aimed at boosting the local economy, providing jobs, and modernizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)