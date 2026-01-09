In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

In a spirited defense of the late Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserted that the former chief minister's contributions to the state of Maharashtra are indelible. Pawar's remarks came in response to comments by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan, who speculated that Deshmukh's legacy could be forgotten in his hometown of Latur.

Speaking at a rally, Pawar, who closely worked with Deshmukh, highlighted the latter's strategic role during the Congress-NCP alliance. Emphasizing the importance of vision and political will for development, Pawar criticized local leadership for lacking determination to solve Latur's ongoing civic challenges.

Pawar outlined NCP's plans for revitalizing Latur, including proposing a supplementary water supply scheme and enhancing civic infrastructure. If given electoral support, the measures aim to tackle major issues such as water scarcity, drainage, and criminal activities, laying a new foundation for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)