Parties in Bihar increase booth level agents as intensive revision of voters' list gathers steam

As the special intensive review of the electoral roll of Bihar gathers pace, political parties in the state have started appointing more booth-level agents who coordinate with the poll machinery during preparation and revision of the voters' list.

These booth-level agents (BLAs) raise claims and objections about the inclusion or deletion of voters.

According to the latest data, the BJP had 51,964 BLAs, and the number as on Wednesday stands at 52,698, an official said, citing the latest data.

The CPI(M) has increased its BLAs manifold, with the number now going up to 578 compared to 76 in the field prior to the exercise.

The number of BLAs appointed by the Congress has doubled from 8,586 to 16,500.

The Bahujan Samaj Party had 26 BLAs before the special review began last week. The number of its BLAs now stands at 74.

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M) and the BSP are recognised national parties.

Various opposition parties have criticised the special intensive review, claiming the exercise could deprive genuine voters of their right to vote to benefit the ruling dispensation in Bihar.

The electoral rolls were prepared afresh through various intensive revisions either across the country or in parts, nine times in the 52-year period from 1952 to 2004 -- once nearly every six years on average.

However, intensive revision has not been done in the last 22 years.

On its part, the poll authority has already appointed nearly 78,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and is appointing nearly 21,000 more for new polling stations.

The Commission had recently trained BLAs from eight political parties from Bihar about their role and responsibility.

The Election Commission will carry out the intensive review of electoral rolls this year in five states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, beginning with Bihar, to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

Bihar is going to the polls later this year, while the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are scheduled in 2026.

The move, which would be expanded to other states, assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

