Bihar was never inherently backward; it has been made one deliberately: Rajnath Singh blames Congress, RJD

By Tanya Chugh Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at the opposition in Bihar, saying that the state was not inherently backwards but had been made so deliberately.

"Bihar is not inherently backward; it has been kept backward deliberately. RJD and Congress pushed Bihar backward, kept it in darkness, left people unemployed, and created insecurity for women," Rajnath Singh said while addressing the executive meeting. Singh was addressing the party's state executive meeting today in Patna, Bihar. He was also accompanied by Bihar Deputy CMs Vijay Sinha, Samrat Chaudhary, Party President Dileep Jaiswal, along with other senior party leaders.

He added, "Whatever promises we made during the elections, we have fulfilled them. Pick up our manifesto and see--we have delivered on every commitment. It is our great privilege that, even within a democracy, we get the opportunity to work like dedicated party workers in the world's most trusted political party." He motivated the party leadership and workers in the state for the upcoming elections. He emphasised delivering the promises and working to make the state a better place.

He said, "Today, the BJP has become the world's largest political party. The future of Bihar currently rests in the hands of Dileep Jaiswal. He has consistently worked as a true party worker. You all are not just workers--you are the architects of a golden Bihar. You are our warriors. This is not merely a ceremonial gathering; it is a place where we learn from the past and shape strategies for the elections to come." "The opposition will run various campaigns and spread lies, but you must answer them with confidence. When the opposition strikes with the politics of hatred, you should respond with the politics of service," Singh added.

He further added, "I have watched BJP's workers for the past 40 years. If you speak to them with love, they're ready to give their very heart for the party. In the past eleven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated that India can transform and move forward. When intentions are pure and policies are clear, progress happens." He further took a scathing attack on RJD and Congress and said, "We do politics not merely to form governments but to build society. Parties like Congress and RJD have only one motivation--to cling to power. Our motivation is to make India great, because India deserves greatness."

"During the regimes of RJD and Congress, people were forced to leave Bihar. Chief Ministers kept changing, but no real development happened. RJD made many promises to improve Bihar, but instead, they left no stone unturned in making things worse," Singh added. The Union Minister, while making a firm stand against the party's stand on corruption, said, "I say with complete confidence that whether it's our Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, or any minister--no one can say there's a stain of corruption on their character."

"Lalu used to say that he turned Bihar into heaven--but if he gave Bihar anything, it was only corruption. Heaven comes when every household prospers. But in his time, only a few strongmen held power. Remember how kidnapping settlements used to happen in government residences. During the Jungle Raj, it wasn't just fodder scams--they also extorted "hafta"," he added. The minister also emphasised Bihar's role as an important stakeholder in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. He said that Bihar has produced leaders who have worked for the betterment of society.

"This is the land where Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira gave their teachings. We had Karpoori Thakur here who received true recognition only when the Prime Minister honoured him with the Bharat Ratna. That was not merely an award--it was a political and social declaration. For someone who lived and worked for the people, he truly is India's jewel." He also shared about India reaching new heights in the defence sector and how Operation Sindoor has been a landmark step towards the fight against terrorism. He said, "Today, weapons, missiles, and defence equipment are being manufactured in India. Our defence exports are around Rs 24,000 crores, and by 2029, we aim to reach Rs 50,000 crores, exporting to more than 100 countries. We attacked only their terrorist camps, and there were no civilian casualties."

Singh emphasised the upcoming elections and said, "It is our resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047--and a developed Bihar will be instrumental in achieving that goal. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in the centre and Nitish Kumar in the state, we must fulfil the vision of a developed Bihar and a developed India. This time, the elections will be fought solely on the issue of development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)