Merz Pushes for Quick EU-US Tariff Resolution Amid Tensions
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urges the EU to swiftly resolve a tariff dispute with the U.S. to protect industries like cars, steel, and pharmaceuticals. He highlights potential weakening U.S.-EU relations and stresses the need for Europe to bolster its own capabilities independent of American support.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on the European Union to swiftly resolve its ongoing tariff dispute with the United States to safeguard key industries. Speaking at a recent banking event, Merz expressed concerns over the waning American commitment to European interests, urging immediate action to prevent potential economic fallout.
Merz emphasized the urgency of reaching a tariff resolution before the approaching July 9 deadline. The looming tariff increase, threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, could severely impact European industries, particularly in Germany. He underscored the necessity for Europe to prepare for a future where it may need to rely less on U.S. support.
The EU seeks immediate tariff relief in essential sectors as part of any agreement with the United States, although expectations remain modest. EU officials acknowledge a likely asymmetry in any final deal, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions and shifting alliances.
