France Backs Suspension of EU-US Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions

France has taken a stand against the trade deal between the European Union and the United States, with its Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, announcing its suspension support amidst rising Greenland tensions. The situation was discussed in parliament on Tuesday.

The controversy escalated after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on European countries unless control of Greenland was afforded to him. This move, described as 'blackmail' by Barrot, has sparked a stern response from European officials.

The European Commission, armed with 'very powerful instruments,' as Barrot stated, is prepared to counter Trump's threats. Meanwhile, the European Parliament is mulling over delaying the implementation of the EU-US trade deal, initially agreed upon last summer, to protest Trump's Greenland ambitions.

