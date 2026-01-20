Left Menu

France Backs Suspension of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Greenland Dispute

France supports suspending the EU-U.S. trade deal as tensions rise over U.S. President Trump's desire to control Greenland. French Foreign Minister Barrot criticized the U.S. threats of tariffs as blackmail. The European Parliament plans to halt work on the trade agreement in response to Trump's actions.

The French government has announced its support for the suspension of a trade agreement between the European Union and the United States. This decision, revealed by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday, comes amid escalating tensions over Greenland's future and U.S. President Donald Trump's concerning threats.

France's announcement arrives as Trump continues to threaten imposing additional tariffs on certain European nations until he gains control over Greenland, causing considerable concern among European leaders. Barrot denounces these threats as forms of blackmail aimed at inciting unwarranted concessions.

The European Parliament is positioned to formally pause its work on the trade deal, originally finalized last summer, in protest of Trump's intimidation tactics. Despite the setback, Barrot emphasizes France's commitment to collaborating with the U.S. on matters of peace and security while remaining firm against unacceptable proposals.

