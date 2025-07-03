Scandal and Accountability: Unraveling the Disha Salian Case Controversy
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut demands apologies from Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and Minister Nitesh Rane for past remarks linking Aaditya Thackeray with Disha Salian's death. Despite the police dismissing foul play, allegations persist. Raut calls for accountability, while the investigation reportedly continues.
- Country:
- India
In a politically charged confrontation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded apologies from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Nitesh Rane over their remarks against Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray concerning the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian.
The controversy resurfaces as Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam clarifies that the investigation remains open, despite the police affidavit stating no foul play in her death. This contradicts Satish Salian's allegations, seeking a CBI probe into his daughter's mysterious demise.
Raut criticized the use of power to tarnish Thackeray's reputation, affirming that those defaming others for political gain will face consequences. Meanwhile, the BJP defends the integrity of the ongoing investigation, highlighting opposition bias against the state government.