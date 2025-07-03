Scandal and Accountability: Unraveling the Disha Salian Case Controversy

In a politically charged confrontation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded apologies from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Nitesh Rane over their remarks against Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray concerning the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian.

The controversy resurfaces as Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam clarifies that the investigation remains open, despite the police affidavit stating no foul play in her death. This contradicts Satish Salian's allegations, seeking a CBI probe into his daughter's mysterious demise.

Raut criticized the use of power to tarnish Thackeray's reputation, affirming that those defaming others for political gain will face consequences. Meanwhile, the BJP defends the integrity of the ongoing investigation, highlighting opposition bias against the state government.