UK Political Scandal: The Mandelson-Epstein Connection

Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US, is embroiled in controversy over allegations of leaking sensitive information to the late Jeffrey Epstein. His arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office has sparked media frenzy, with claims linked to Epstein's released documents.

The arrest, seen as a response to perceived flight risk concerns, has been met with firm denials from Mandelson's legal team. They argue that Mandelson had agreed to cooperate voluntarily with law enforcement, dismissing suggestions of wrongdoing as unfounded.

As investigations continue, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle confirmed passing information to police, emphasizing the responsibility to act on relevant information. Both Mandelson and former Prince Andrew, implicated in similar allegations, maintain their innocence amidst ongoing scrutiny and public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)