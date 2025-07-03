Decoding Bihar's Electoral Roll: EC Addresses Opposition Concerns
The Election Commission has addressed concerns from various political parties regarding the special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral roll. The EC detailed the five-phase revision exercise, aiming to include all eligible citizens, from form distribution to final publication, scheduled for September 30, 2023.
The Election Commission (EC) has taken steps to ease worries expressed by political parties over the ongoing special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral roll. Opposition parties were briefed on the detailed procedures of the electoral revision exercise during a meeting with the EC.
Spanning five phases, the revision process involves the initial distribution of enumeration forms from June 25 to July 3, with the final electoral roll to be published by September 30. In this structured effort, the EC aims to ensure the inclusion of all eligible citizens.
Political parties were assured that no names would be deleted without due inquiry, and avenues for inclusion remain accessible. The EC emphasizes a transparent approach, offering both physical and online form submissions to facilitate voter registration.
