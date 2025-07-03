Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray's Silence Amidst Disha Salian Case Controversy

Aaditya Thackeray, accused in the Disha Salian death case, remains silent on the police affidavit confirming no foul play in her demise. Despite accusations by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, the Mumbai police maintain Salian committed suicide. The case remains contentious as Salian's father seeks further investigation.

Updated: 03-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:41 IST
Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has chosen to remain silent amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the Disha Salian death case. The Mumbai police recently filed an affidavit stating no foul play was involved in Salian's 2020 death. However, allegations continue to surface against Thackeray, led by political adversary Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane.

Despite repeated claims, studies show that Salian committed suicide due to personal stress. Her father, Satish Salian, persists in requesting an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The persisting controversy involves accusations of rape and political cover-up, with the case still pending court decisions.

Minister Rane, while acknowledging new affidavits, maintains the seriousness of Salian's father's allegations. The denouement of this complex case awaits further judicial interpretation, as it raises issues of personal loss and political machinations intertwined in Maharashtra's political theatre.

